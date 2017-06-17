Three lawmakers vie for main opposition party's top post

Three senior lawmakers of the Liberty Korea Party (LKP) registered their candidacy for the post of party chairperson, party officials said Saturday.



Former South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Hong Joon-pyo, five-term lawmaker Won Yoo-chul and four-term legislator Shin Sang-jin completed their candidacy registration ahead of the party's convention and leadership election slated for July 3, said the officials.



The candidates are scheduled to engage in campaigning from June 19 to July 2.



Hong, a brash-talking prosecutor-turned-politician, has the highest profile among the candidates as he ran in the May 9 presidential election and came in second with 24 percent of the votes.



Hong vowed to build a "powerful" opposition party to better keep the liberal ruling bloc in check.



Won has vowed to make a "young, healthy and open" party in a complete break from "factionalism and political hegemonism." Shin, for his part, pledged to rebuild a "wholesome rightwing party," representing new conservative values that genuinely serve citizens.



The LKP has decided to pick its new leader based on a vote by party delegates and a public opinion poll, which are weighted 70 percent and 30 percent, respectively.



Besides its new chairman, the conservative opposition party will also elect new members of its supreme council during the upcoming national convention. (Yonhap)



