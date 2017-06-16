Trial of Woo Byung-woo begins

Woo, a former prosecutor, appeared at the Seoul Central District Court at around 1:50 p.m., to attend the hearing, marking his first public appearance since being indicted in April over charges including abuse of power and obstruction of justice.
|Woo Byung-woo (Yonhap)
Dubbed “emperor” for his extensive grip on power while in office as Park’s senior secretary for civil affairs from early 2015, Woo faces a total of eight charges including peddling influence in the government to sack officials uncooperative with Park’s longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil.
Other charges include committing perjury under oath at a parliamentary inquiry into the corruption scandal last December.
Woo is one of very few suspects in the case to be on trial without physical detention as both the special counsel probe team and the prosecution failed to secure a warrant, while his former boss remains in custody linked to the scandal.
Park, who was stripped of power in March, is facing trial over allegations that she received bribes from local conglomerates, including Samsung Group, to help Choi’s businesses.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)