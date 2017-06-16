Korean think tank to hold forum at AIIB meeting

South Korea's state-run think tank said Friday it will hold a forum on how to promote infrastructure investment in Asia on the sidelines of an annual meeting of a China-led regional lender.



During the Saturday forum in Jeju, economists will discuss ways to step up cooperation between the government and private sectors as well as multilateral lenders for infrastructure investment, the Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in a statement.



Rhee Chang-yong, director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the International Monetary Fund, is scheduled to give a speech on the role of the private sector in infrastructure investment, KDI said.



Kim Ki-wan, head of the public investment management center at the KDI, said the forum is expected to help participants find ways to carry out sustainable infrastructure investment.



The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank kicked off its three-day annual meeting in Jeju earlier in the day.



South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon, Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie and Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are among government representatives of the 77 member countries attending the meeting. (Yonhap)