[Weekender] Vegetarian-friendly eateries to visit in Seoul

Aparna Balakumar, a 21-year-old Australian student visiting South Korea, says she was a little nervous about coming to the country for the first time, fearing that her food options might be limited as a vegetarian.



But after weeks of hunting in Seoul, she learned there are a significant number of vegetarian communities here and an increasing number of places to go that are vegetarian-friendly, with many of them located in districts frequented by foreigners such as Itaewon.





The interior of Plant in Yongsan-gu, Seoul (Plant)

Plant’s sesame peanut soba bowl (Plant)

A salad offered by Root in Itaewon, Seoul. (Root)