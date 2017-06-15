College graduates rush to land Seoul janitor position

A total of 66 people applied for four janitor positions in the district, marking a competition rate of 16.5 to 1.
Over one-third of the applicants were college graduates, and one candidate had worked as a military captain before.
|Janitors at work (Eunpyeong-gu Office)
The stiff competition and higher qualifications of applicants for janitor positions reflect the soaring need for stable jobs in Korea.
The janitor position pays 35 million won ($31,000) per year and guarantees job security until the state-recommended retirement age of 60.
An Eunpyeong-gu official said recruitment targeted breadwinners in their 40s to help lower the unemployment rate in the country.
The district office has screened out applicants based on their resumes, test results and interviews.
Of the four successful applicants, three had obtained a university diploma and one held a degree from a community college.
The four applicants will begin work next month.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)