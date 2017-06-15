‘Seoul should allow NK humanitarian aid without political calculus’

Stephen Linton (Yonhap)

The Eugene Bell Foundation, which provides tuberculosis treatment to North Korea, on Thursday called for Seoul to allow humanitarian aid apart from political consideration.South Korea has in recent years been reluctant to grant relief groups’ proposals for humanitarian assistance in the face of the North‘s relentless weapons development and provocations. The government’s attitude has posed a substantial obstacle to the foundation‘s efforts to save ailing patients, prompting it to mull moving its headquarters overseas, its founder and chairman Stephen Linton said.“If the government continues to tie humanitarian aid with politics and North Korean provocations, then we have no choice but to discontinue the project -- at least in South Korea,” he said at a news conference in Seoul.“We are even considering relocating our Seoul headquarters to another country, but our patients in North Korea prefer treatment supplies from South Korea than from other international organizations.“It would be very sad to break the tradition that lasted for more than 20 years since 1995 because of South Korea’s unfair regulations.”With many North Koreans exposed to malnutrition, infectious diseases and adverse living conditions, civic groups at home and abroad have been carrying out relief programs.They are required to obtain the Unification Ministry’s approval to visit the North or communicate with its nationals, but Eugene Bell was the only entity to have managed to secure its’ endorsement last year, thanks chiefly to its nature as an international organization.The organization has recently returned from its regular three-week visit to North Korea to assist its 12 tuberculosis centers scattered around the reclusive state, including Pyongyang and Kaesong.“The North Korean government abruptly changed our usual spring program schedule this year, which made us miss the opportunity to register 500 new patients,” said Linton.“If we continue to sit and wait for ‘a better world’ to come, these people will all die -- why can’t we send them to treatment centers because of politics?”The foundation claimed that it secured confirmation from North Korea to never change its visitation schedule without consent. Linton also stressed that inter-Korean trust between both nations is crucial in order to smoothly carry on the legacy of the project.“If the business is not involved in any wrongdoing in North Korea and presents South Korea in a positive light, then the visitation rights to the North should be granted more flexibly,” he said.“The South Korean government also asks us to report private information on our businesses and patients, but we have no authority over such documents -- the reports belong to the North Korean health ministry and the patients themselves.”Meanwhile, South Korea’s unification ministry has been treading cautious steps not to breach any international sanctions against the North with its humanitarian aid approval.”Our position remains unchanged that the current severance in inter-Korean relations is not desirable in ensuring stability on the peninsula, so that we will continue approving civilian exchanges within the extent that does not damage the sanctions framework,” deputy ministry spokesperson Lee Yoo-jin said at a regular news briefing on Friday.“The Moon administration should keep an institutionalized file of humanitarian aid groups by granting them licenses (with visitation rights to the North) and develop a more organized system that keeps tabs on humanitarian aid supplies,” said Linton.By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)