Asian countries show high receptivity to smart payment

The survey was conducted by global card payment company Visa Thursday on 10,500 adults from 13 Asia-pacific countries that revealed their receptivity to new payment technologies.
|(Yonhap)
Respondents from Korea (87 percent), China (90 percent), and six Southeast Asian countries (85 percent) said that they were willing to try out making payments through mobile and wearable devices.
On the other hand, only 28 percent from Japan showed a positive response. Out of the Japanese respondents, 56 percent said that they were satisfied with the conventional payment methods and 32 percent said that they were worried about the safety of the new system.
|(Visa)
Regarding their willingness to provide more personal information to increase the convenience of the payment methods, 71 percent from Vietnam and Indonesia said that they would, followed by 70 percent from Thailand and 66 percent from South Korea. Only 16 percent from Japan agreed to do so.
By Yim Ji-min(jiminy@heraldcorp.com)