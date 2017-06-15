Scientists develop new drug treatment for cancer

A group of South Korean medical researchers developed a new type of anti-cancer immune material derived from a plant, the science ministry said Thursday, opening up new treatment opportunities for patients.



The team, led by Lee Chang-hwan of Ulsan University, developed the new substance made from the plant named rehmannia that can selectively destroy tumor cells, the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning said. The substance has shown potential for attacking brain cancer, it said.





(Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning)

"Rehmannia glutinosa polysaccharide induces toll-like receptor 4-dependent spleen dendritic cell maturation and anti-cancer immunity," the researchers said in a paper."This study was to develop anti-cancer immunity material that can selectively eliminate cancer cells by using natural substances," Lee said. "The development is forecast to be used for the treatment of various diseases, such as cancer treatment and vaccine development."The research was funded by the science ministry and the findings were published in the latest edition of Oncoimmunology. (Yonhap)