G-Dragon’s ‘Kwon Ji Yong’ going strong in China

As of 10:55 p.m. on Wednesday, the singer has set the record of selling over one million copies of his latest album on QQ Music, the biggest music site in China.
|Big Bang’s G-Dragon (YG Entertainment)
“Kwon Ji Yong” set the record within six days of its release, the shortest time ever for an artist, as well as selling the most number of albums so far this year on the website.
The digital album is being sold at 10 yuan ($1.5) per copy on QQ Music.
|As of 10:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Big Bang’s G-Dragon sold 1,000,297 copies of “Kwon Ji Yong” on QQ Music. (Captured from QQ Music)
G-Dragon also sold over 4,000 copies of the album within 24 hours of its release in US, once more proving his popularity.
Meanwhile, the singer kicked off his world tour “2017 Concert: Act III, M.O.T.T.E” in Seoul on Saturday. He is currently preparing for upcoming solo concerts, which will take place in Macau on Saturday and Sunday.
