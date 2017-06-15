President Moon to officially appoint new vice ministers

President Moon Jae-in was set to present each of his new vice ministers and officials of similar status with a letter of appointment Thursday, marking what could be seen as an official launch of his new administration.



A ceremony was to be held at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae from 2:30 p.m., involving all 27 new vice ministers and vice ministerial-level officials named so far and their spouses, according to Cheong Wa Dae officials.





President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

Thursday's ceremony comes amid an ongoing dispute over some of the president's picks for new ministers, including Foreign Minister-nominee Kang Kyung-wha.The president has named 17 new Cabinet members, including 16 new ministers, since his inauguration on May 10, but only two have been appointed so far. They are Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon, who doubles as a deputy prime minister for economy.The 27 vice ministers largely form the new Moon Jae-in administration for now.The president also has three more new ministers to name, including the minister of small and medium-sized firms, a post to be newly created under a proposed government reorganization. (Yonhap)