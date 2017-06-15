President Moon to officially appoint new vice ministers

Parliament adopts hearing report on maritime minister nominee

Published : 2017-06-15 10:01
Updated : 2017-06-15 10:04

A parliamentary committee on Thursday adopted a report on the outcome of a confirmation hearing for Oceans and Fisheries Minister-nominee Kim Young-choon, clearing the way for his official appointment.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister-nominee Kim Young-choon speaks during a parliamentary confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul on June 14, 2017. (Yonhap)

The adoption of the report is a crucial procedure before President Moon Jae-in officially appoints him.

On Wednesday, the National Assembly's agriculture, food, rural affairs, oceans and fisheries committee held the hearing for Kim with lawmakers questioning him over his professional and ethical qualifications for the job. (Yonhap)

