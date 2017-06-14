Koreans enjoy touring more than one city at once while traveling abroad: data

South Koreans enjoy moving to multiple cities rather than staying in one place while traveling abroad, data by a travel research engine showed Wednesday.



The ratio of South Korean tourists searching more than one city while booking international flight tickets was 17.6 percent for the first five months this year, according to the figures released by Skyscanner, a travel fare aggregator website owned by China's biggest travel company Ctrip. The comparable number was 9.4 percent in 2015.





This file photo taken on Jan. 27, 2017, shows the departure lounge of Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, packed with tourists on the Lunar New Year`s holiday. (Yonhap)

The figure represents the highest among 35 countries where Skyscanner service is available.The proportion of South Korean tourists who make stopovers while traveling abroad also rose 4.2 times during the January-May period from two years ago.International air tickets with stopovers are about 13 percent cheaper than direct flights. (Yonhap)