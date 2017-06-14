G-Dragon, NCT 127 songs deemed unsuitable for KBS

G-Dragon performs during his concert in Seoul on Saturday. (YG Entertainment)

Four of the five songs on G-Dragon‘s new EP “Kwon Ji-yong” were deemed unsuitable to be aired on KBS.The K-pop sensation’s “Middle Fingers-Up,” “Bull---” and “Divina Commedia” were banned due to use of foul language, and “Super Star” was prohibited for promoting a particular brand of product, according to the state-run broadcaster. Out of all the songs from the EP, only “Untitled, 2014” was approved by KBS.A song by SM Entertainment‘s rookie boyband NCT 127 was also banned, with KBS taking issue with the depiction of violence in “Cherry Bomb.”