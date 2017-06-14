G-Dragon, NCT 127 songs deemed unsuitable for KBS

The K-pop sensation’s “Middle Fingers-Up,” “Bull---” and “Divina Commedia” were banned due to use of foul language, and “Super Star” was prohibited for promoting a particular brand of product, according to the state-run broadcaster. Out of all the songs from the EP, only “Untitled, 2014” was approved by KBS.
|G-Dragon performs during his concert in Seoul on Saturday. (YG Entertainment)
A song by SM Entertainment‘s rookie boyband NCT 127 was also banned, with KBS taking issue with the depiction of violence in “Cherry Bomb.”
