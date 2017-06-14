[Graphic News] How Moon Jae-in’s Cabinet is shaping up

G-Dragon, NCT 127 songs deemed unsuitable for KBS

Published : 2017-06-14 16:18
Updated : 2017-06-14 16:18

Four of the five songs on G-Dragon‘s new EP “Kwon Ji-yong” were deemed unsuitable to be aired on KBS.

The K-pop sensation’s “Middle Fingers-Up,” “Bull---” and “Divina Commedia” were banned due to use of foul language, and “Super Star” was prohibited for promoting a particular brand of product, according to the state-run broadcaster. Out of all the songs from the EP, only “Untitled, 2014” was approved by KBS.

G-Dragon performs during his concert in Seoul on Saturday. (YG Entertainment)


A song by SM Entertainment‘s rookie boyband NCT 127 was also banned, with KBS taking issue with the depiction of violence in “Cherry Bomb.”
