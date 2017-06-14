Psy to cool off summer heat at ‘Summer Swag’

Poster image for Psy’s “Summer Swag” concert series (YG Entertainment)

Global pop star Psy will hold summer concerts for the first time in five years, according to his agency Wednesday.The artist had previously promised to host a summer concert this year at a press conference for his new full-length album, “4x2=8,” in May.In 2011 and 2012, the singer held music event series where concertgoers could beat summer heat.According to YG Entertainment, this summer’s concerts will take place at Busan World Cup Stadium on July 29 and Seoul Sports Complex on Aug. 4 and 5.Tickets will be available on Interpark’s website at noon on Tuesday.Psy recently returned to the music scene after an 18-month hiatus, releasing his eighth studio album on May 10.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)