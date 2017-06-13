Daewoo Shipbuilding to sell W790b in new stocks

The Korea Herald > National > Social affairs

Man arrested for cutting safety rope of high-rise painter to death

kh close

 

Published : 2017-06-13 17:13
Updated : 2017-06-13 17:56

Police plan to seek an arrest warrant for a man who allegedly cut a safety rope anchored to the top of a high-rise building to keep the dangling painter from falling, police said Tuesday. The worker fell to his death.

(123RF)

The incident occurred Thursday at around 8 a.m. at a 15-story apartment building in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, while workers, hanging on harnesses, were painting the building.

Yangsan Police nabbed the suspect, a 41-year-old resident, on Monday.

According to their initial investigation, the man complained of loud music from the cellphone of one of the painters, went to the rooftop and cut through a 1.8-centimeter thick rope by which the 40-year-old painter was suspended. Police said they found the kitchen knife at the suspect’s home that was allegedly used to cut the rope.

By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]