Man arrested for cutting safety rope of high-rise painter to death

The incident occurred Thursday at around 8 a.m. at a 15-story apartment building in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, while workers, hanging on harnesses, were painting the building.
Yangsan Police nabbed the suspect, a 41-year-old resident, on Monday.
According to their initial investigation, the man complained of loud music from the cellphone of one of the painters, went to the rooftop and cut through a 1.8-centimeter thick rope by which the 40-year-old painter was suspended. Police said they found the kitchen knife at the suspect’s home that was allegedly used to cut the rope.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)