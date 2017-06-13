Posco donates houses for families in Vietnam

Posco Chairman Kwon Oh-joon (fourth from right) at a building dedication ceremony Tuesday. The Posco 1% Sharing Foundation donated houses for 104 low-income families in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, Vietnam. (Posco)

Posco 1% Sharing Foundation donated houses for 104 low-income families that will provide living spaces for up to 500 people in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, Vietnam.Posco CEO Kwon Oh-joon, Ba Ria-Vung Tau People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Trinh, Korea’s Consulate General Moon Byung-chul, Vice President of Habitat for Humanity Asia-Pacific Rick Hathaway and Board President of Habitat Korea Yoon Hyung-joo joined the building dedication ceremony Tuesday.Posco Group’s steel material and construction methods, such as Posco A&C’s insulators that can absorb the sound of rain and block direct sunlight, were used to improve the residents’ quality of life, explained the company.The company funded the entire construction costs, while some 1,500 individuals from Posco Group and its service group comprised of university students have volunteered to help out in the construction site since 2014.“Vietnam is the country that Posco entered during the company’s early stages of overseas expansion. We constructed the steel village with the hopes of sharing the benefits we have reaped in our business in Southeast Asia with the local communities,” said Kwon.By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)