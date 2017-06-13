JYJ’s Park Yu-chun to wed in September: report

Singer-actor Park Yu-chun (C-Jes Entertainment)

(Captured from Hwang Ha-na's Instagram)

JYJ’s Park Yu-chun will reportedly get married on Sept. 10, according to a local media report Tuesday.The report quoted Park and his fiance Hwang Ha-na’s families as saying, “Park is set to tie the knot with Hwang in Seoul. The couple is currently preparing for the wedding.”The bride-to-be is the 28-year-old granddaughter of Namyang Dairy Products’ founder.“We have not received any notice regarding the exact marriage date and we cannot confirm it,” an official from C-Jes Entertainment told The Korea Herald on Tuesday morning.“We want to be careful about giving any further details, as the artist is currently serving his military duty and his fiance is not a celebrity,” the official added.Hwang uploaded a video on Instagram on Monday, revealing that Park prepared a special event for her. As some followers assumed it to be a proposal, she soon deleted the clip.Meanwhile, Park will complete his mandatory military duty, which he is serving as a public service officer, on Aug. 26.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)