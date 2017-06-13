Black Pink confirms release date

Black Pink’s teaser image (YG Entertainment)

Black Pink‘s latest album will be released on June 22.YG Entertainment unveiled the teaser image for the new record on its official blog (www.yg-life.com). The image shows four pillars of what appeared to be a Greek temple, each pillar symbolizing the four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa.The news of the group shooting a new music video made the rounds earlier in the month, which had the fans buzzing in anticipation for their June return.A follow-up girl group to now-disbanded 2NE1, Black Pink immediately made an impact with its 2016 debut single album “Square One.”The two tracks “Whilstle” and “Boombayah” both broke the 100 million view mark on YouTube. The group also garnered the No.1 spot on the iTunes single charts in 14 countries, including member Lisa’s native Thailand.“Playing with Fire,” released in November, also topped 100 million views on YouTube.By Yoon Min-sik