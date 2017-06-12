Parties fail to adopt hearing reports on top gov‘t, judicial nominees

Rival parties failed Monday to adopt reports on the results of parliamentary confirmation hearings for President Moon Jae-in's top government and judicial nominees, casting clouds over his efforts to swiftly form his government.



The ruling Democratic Party sought to adopt the reports on Fair Trade Commission chairman-nominee Kim Sang-jo, Constitutional Court chief-designate Kim Yi-su and Foreign Minister-nominee Kang Kyung-wha, but failed to do so due mainly to objections from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.





This image shows Constitutional Court chief nominee Kim Yi-su (left) and Fair Trade Commission chief nominee Kim Sang-jo. (Yonhap)

The LKP calls all of them unfit, taking issue with a series of allegations involving them and their family members. They range from false address registration to real estate speculation.The publication of the reports is a crucial procedure before their official appointments. Unlike the justice nominee, ministers' appointments do not require parliamentary consent, but disapproval would impose a political burden on Moon's fledgling administration.In line with the confirmation hearing act, the National Assembly was set to finish adopting the reports for the FTC and court nominees by the Monday deadline -- 20 days after the presidential office submitted the requests for the confirmation process.The president can ask parliament again to adopt the reports within 10 days after the deadline has passed. If the legislature fails to issue the reports again, the president can appoint his minister nominees -- despite the risk of political friction.The parliamentary foreign affairs committee also attempted to adopt a report on Kang, but made no progress. The deadline for the report on Kang is Wednesday. (Yonhap)