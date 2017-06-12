US Marine brings light, off-road vehicles to Korea for joint drill

The United States Marine Corps. has brought light, off-road high mobility vehicles to South Korea to join an ongoing military drill, officials said Monday.



The 3rd Marine Division stationed at a camp in Japan's Okinawa is conducting military maneuvers in South Korea by mobilizing US utility task vehicles, according to officials at the allies' marines.





This image captured from the website of the US Defense Department on June 12, 2017, shows utility task vehicles which US Marine Corps. has brought to South Korea for a joint drill with its South Korean counterpart. (Yonhap)

The Korea Marine Exercise Program is being carried out this month in mountainous areas and cities here.A UTV developed to maximize mobility has been used by US Marines since February.The move is believed to be aimed at matching the operation system of UTVs with features optimizing South Korean geography to better counter North Korea in the event of war.The vehicle can be airlifted by V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft or Sikorsky's CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter due to its lightness. (Yonhap)