SRT attracts 8.9 million passengers

A passenger walks past a train at Suseo Station on Monday. (Yonhap)

Super Rapid Train, a high-speed rail service, has carried 8.9 million passengers in the first six months of operations, the company said Monday.The bullet train entered into service on Dec. 9 last year, and through June 8, the average number of daily users marked 49,000.SRT, operated by Supreme Railways, is a high-speed train that moves at up to 300 kilometers per hour.Supreme Railways was launched to add competition to Korea’s railway systems, which had been monopolized by the state-run Korail for 117 years.In the first month of service, a daily average of 43,870 passengers used SRT, which rose to 52,585 people last month, the company said.“Except for March, a slow time of the year, the number of users has constantly increased and continues to rise at a stable pace,” Supreme Railways said.On the increasing number of passengers, the service had posted earnings of 261.2 billion won ($231.1 million) as of last week.The rising popularity of SRT is expected to contribute to the country’s railway industry, as SRT pays 50 percent of its sales as a track usage fee to the Korea Rail Network Authority.KTX, a high-speed rail service managed by the state-run Korea Railroad, pays 34 percent of its sales in fees.The Korea Transport Institute projected the track usage fee to total some 7.2 billion won this year, compared to 5 billion won in 2015, due to increased service.Improved accessibility of high-speed trains for passengers living in the Seoul and southeastern capital regions is a key factor that has led the new rail service to garner popularity.It takes an average of 29 minutes and 4 seconds for passengers in capital regions to get to a SRT station, whereas it takes about 32 minutes and 4 seconds to reach a KTX station, the KOTI said.SRT also showed an outstanding on-time rate of 99.8 percent, based on International Union of Railways standards.The most popular section was between Suseo, in southern Seoul, and Busan, used by an average of 7,470 passengers a day.Suseo to Daegu followed with 5,911 passengers, according to Supreme Railways.By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)