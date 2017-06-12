Hong Sang-soo’s ‘Day After’ to hit Korean theaters in July

Kim Min-hee stars in “The Day After.” (Jeonwonsa)

Hong Sang-soo’s latest film “The Day After,” which competed at the Cannes Film Festival in May, is set to hit local theaters on July 6, the film’s producer Jeonwonsa announced Monday.Hong’s 21st film, the black-and-white dramedy stars Kim Min-hee, Jung Jae-young, Cho Yun-hee in a story about a married publishing company employee and the aftermath of his affair.It is Hong’s fourth film to be invited to the competition category at Cannes, following “Woman is the Future of Man” (2004), “Tale of Cinema” (2005), and “In Another Country” (2012).Hong’s 20th film “Claire’s Camera,” starring Kim Min-hee and Isabelle Huppert, also screened at Cannes in the special screenings section.Both films inked deals to various countries, including France, Japan, Portugal, Spain, Taiwan and Turkey, following their Cannes screenings.Hong’s last film to be released in Korean theaters was “On the Beach at Night Alone,” which was nominated for the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival in February.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)