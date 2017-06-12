Gov't to consider lowering denture costs for elderly from 2018: ministry

The government said Monday it will consider lowering the financial burden of senior citizens getting dentures and dental implants starting next year to meet President Moon Jae-in's campaign pledge.



Those aged over 65 are currently required to pay half of the costs for dentures and dental implants.





(Yonhap)

The 50 percent cost, however, still poses a serious financial burden to seniors who are not economically active, an official of the Ministry of Health and Welfare said, adding the ministry will proceed with plans to lower the costs.The Korean Dental Association has asked the ministry to lower the personal costs for those over 65 years old to 30 percent from 50 percent.Each implant denture costs 1.08 million won ($959), a KDA official said, adding the revised national health insurance system would allow those over 65 years old to pay only 320,000 won for each implant. (Yonhap)