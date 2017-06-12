Tilda Swinton lands in Korea

Tilda Swinton lands at Incheon Airport on Monday morning. (Herald Pop)

Actress Tilda Swinton was spotted entering the country at Incheon Airport on Monday morning.Dressed comfortably in a beige cap and navy frock, Swinton was accompanied by her husband, German visual artist Sandro Kopp.Swinton, along with other cast members of the upcoming film “Okja,” will participate in various promotional events for the film during her stay here.The cast is set to hold a press conference Wednesday morning and meet with the public the same afternoon at Yeongdeungpo Time Square.A press screening for “Okja” is slated for Monday afternoon at the Daehan Theater.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)