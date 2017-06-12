Moon's approval rating slightly increases: survey

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating increased slightly last week to nearly 80 percent, a survey showed Monday, despite unceasing disputes over his picks for top government and judicial officials.



In a survey conducted from Monday through Friday by local pollster Realmeter, Moon's rating was tallied at 78.9 percent, up 0.8 percentage point from a week earlier.





President Moon Jae-in presides over a National Security Council meeting at the presidential compound`s crisis management center in Seoul, on June 8, 2017. (Cheong Wa Dae)

In the same poll, 14.7 percent disapproved of Moon's job performance, up 0.5 percentage point, while 6.4 percent said they were not sure.The pollster said that the uptick in his rating appears to be attributed to his supporters joining forces to back him during parliamentary confirmation hearings last week for his nominees for the foreign and finance ministers, and the Constitutional Court president.The survey was conducted on 2,022 eligible voters across the country. Its margin of error was plus or minus 2.2 percentage points with a 95 percent confidence level.The poll put support for the ruling Democratic Party at 54.2 percent, down 1.4 percentage points from the previous week, while the rating for the main opposition Liberty Korea Party grew 1.3 percentage points to 14.3 percent.The center-left People's Party garnered 7.3 percent, down 0.7 percentage point. The Justice Party and Bareun Party scored 6.7 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively. (Yonhap)