Kim Meen-whee finishes career-best 2nd on PGA Tour

South Korean Kim Meen-whee has set a new career high on the PGA Tour with a runner-up finish.



Kim tied for second with Charl Schwartzel at the FedEx St. Jude Classic at the par-70 TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday (local time). At nine-under 271, the two finished one stroke back of the champion, Daniel Berger.





(Yonhap)

Kim, who has been playing on the tour since 2015, previously had a pair of third-place finishes that year. For 2017, he had just one top-10 finish -- a tie for fifth at the Puerto Rico Open in March -- in 18 starts prior to this event. He'd missed nine cuts and withdrawn from another.Kim, 25, was tied for ninth to start the fourth round and picked up four birdies against one bogey for a strong finish.He sank birdie putts from about 10 feet away at both the second and sixth, and sank a shorter birdie attempt at the ninth.Kim had a hiccup with a bogey at the 10th but recovered with a birdie at the 15th.It wasn't enough to catch Berger, who successfully defended his title with a bogey-free round of 66. (Yonhap)