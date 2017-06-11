Labor minister nominee career scholar on democracy, labor affairs

Labor minister nominee Cho Dae-yop is a veteran scholar who spent his whole life conducting studies on various labor issues and the promotion of democracy.



Born in the southeastern city of Andong, the 60-year-old Cho graduated from Seoul's Korea University with a degree in sociology and earned a doctorate at the same school.





Since his professorship at his alma mater, he mainly studied various labor issues related to democracy and the public interest.He is credited with resolving the contentious labor issues through coordination and dialog between labor and management.In October 2016, he created then-presidential nominee Moon-Jae-in's think thank with some 800 other experts from academia to provide assistance in formulating key policies to improve the country. (Yonhap)