Massive blackout occurs in Seoul‘s southwestern areas, satellite cities

A power substation malfunctioned Sunday, causing a massive blackout in some southwestern districts in Seoul and regions just south of the capital, South Korea's state-run electricity monopoly said.





This provided photo on June 11, 2017, shows the dark interior at Techno Mart due to a massive blackout in Seoul`s southwestern areas and some satellite cities. (Yonhap)

Yeongseo Substation, located in Gwangmyeong, near Seoul, suffered a partial breakdown around 12:53 p.m., cutting the supply of electricity, according to the Korea Electric Power Corp. and the city government.The reasons for the malfunction have not been verified.KEPCO said that it is investigating the cause of the blackout, adding it is hard to gauge when the operation of the substation can be fully restored. (Yonhap)