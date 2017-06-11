[News Focus] Energy industry in wait-and-see mode upon Moon’s anti-nuclear policy

The energy industry has been showing mixed reactions to the anti-nuclear energy policy touted by President Moon Jae-in, taking a wait-and-see approach for now, as proponents and opponents alike weigh in on the efficacy, importance and reality of realizing no-coal, no-nuclear initiatives.



Upon taking office last month, the Moon administration vowed to scrap all new constructions of new nuclear power plants, suspend building of the Shin-Kori No. 5 and 6 plants in Ulsan, close down the Wolsung No. 1 nuclear unit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, and establish a road map to reduce reliance on nuclear energy.



However, they have faced concerns from related academia, public corporations and businesses, citing the lack of alternative sources of energy that are “cleaner and cheaper.”





(Yonhap)