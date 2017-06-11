‘KAIST most innovative university in Asia’

Located in Daejeon, Seoul and Busan, South Korea’s most respected science and engineering university has come in first on the list two years in a row, according to an announcement Thursday. It was released by Reuters in partnership with research firm Clarivate Analytics.
|Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon (Photo courtesy of KAIST)
Key criteria in the ranking included each institutions’ number of patent filings and research paper citations.
KAIST submitted a total of 923 patent filings from 2010 to 2015 and was most cited in research papers, which made it No. 1 out of 75 top-ranked universities in Asia that took part in the ranking, Reuters said.
The second most innovative university in the Asia-Pacific region was Seoul National University, followed by Pohang University of Science & Technology in fourth place, and Sungkyunkwan University in fifth place.
Overall, South Korea had a total of 22 universities listed among the top 75. Neighboring China -- and Hong Kong -- had 25 on the list, while Japan had 19 universities among the ranking.
