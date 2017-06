Son Ye-jin stars in “The Last Princess.” (Lotte Entertainment)

A Korean period drama film tracing the life of the Korean empire‘s last princess, Deokhye, will be released in Japan on June 24, Lotte Entertainment said Friday.“It is very rare for a film set during the Japanese occupation of Korea to be released in Japan,” according to an official at Lotte Entertainment, the film’s local distributor. “It will be shown in some 20 to 30 theaters throughout Japan.”Titled “The Last Princess,” the film opened in local theaters last August and stars actress Son Ye-jin.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)