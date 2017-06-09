Korean, Japanese parliamentarians call for future-oriented ties

South Korean and Japanese parliamentary leaders met Friday and agreed on the need to develop bilateral ties in a future-oriented manner.



Chung Sye-kyun, speaker of South Korea's National Assembly, held talks with leaders of the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians' Union on the last day of his three-day trip to Japan.



South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun speaks during a lunch meeting with Fukushiro Nukaga, chief of the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians' Union, in Tokyo on June 9, 2017, in this photo provided by the Assembly. (Yonhap)

"We determined that (through this visit) we were able to reach an agreement on leading South Korea and Japan into a future-oriented and mature partnership as well as a relationship of strategic partners," Chung said at the meeting at a Tokyo hotel.Fukushiro Nukaga, chief of the union, voiced his hope that the two countries will focus on the future as they share a past of resolving difficult issues through dialogue and forward-looking efforts.During his visit, Chung also met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima and House of Councillors President Chuichi Date. (Yonhap)