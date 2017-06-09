Ex-President Park’s sister indicted for fraud

Park Geun-ryoung (Yonhap)

Former President Park Geun-hye’s sister is facing a criminal trial of her own, accused of fraud.The Seoul District Prosecutor’s Office said on Friday it has arraigned Park Geun-ryoung, the younger sister of the former leader, for receiving 100 million won ($89,100) in total from the head of a social welfare organization on a false promise of helping them land governmental contracts in 2014.The prosecution, however, did not seek her physical detention.The 63-year-old claimed innocence, insisting she had no intention to deceive. She borrowed the money and paid back a portion of it -- 55 million won -- three months later, she explained.Former President Park is currently under arrest, standing trial on 18 charges, including abuse of power, bribery and leaking of government secrets. She was expelled from power in March for the alleged wrongdoings.(milaya@heraldcorp.com)