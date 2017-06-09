[EYE PLUS] Rediscovering inner self

Suspected N. Korean drone found near border

Published : 2017-06-09 14:12
Updated : 2017-06-09 16:55

South Korea's military said Friday it has collected what is believed to be a North Korean drone.

It was found in a mountainous area in Inje, Gangwon Province, close to the eastern border between the two Koreas, by a local resident, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
This file photo shows an unmanned flying object allegedly manufactured by North Korea found in a mountain in Gangwon Province in 2014. (Yonhap)

Citing on-site investigation into the object, the JCS said its "size and shape" are similar to a small North Korean drone that crashed into Baengnyeong Island just south of the western sea border in March 2014.

The apparent drone is 1.8 meters long and 2.4 meters wide, a JCS official told reporters later.

It looks like a minature plane and is equipped with a camera.

"It is expected to take about 10 days to get the results of an analysis" by related authorities here, given the previous case, he added. (Yonhap)

