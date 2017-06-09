FIFA president to visit Korea for U-20 World Cup final

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will visit South Korea for the final of the ongoing U-20 World Cup, local organizers here said Friday.



The organizing committee, led by Korea Football Association President Chung Mong-gyu, said Infantino will attend the final between England and Venezuela at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, some 45 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sunday. This will be Infantino's second trip to South Korea since he became the world football chief in February 2016.



In this file photo taken on April 27, 2016, FIFA President Gianni Infantino (right) shakes hands with Korea Football Association President Chung Mong-gyu during a press conference in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Infantino will be accompanied by other distinguished guests, such as legendary Dutch striker Marco van Basten, who is now technical director at FIFA, and former Argentine star midfielder Pablo Aimar, who previously visited South Korea for the draw ceremony for the U-20 World Cup.The organizers said new South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will also watch the U-20 World Cup final with FIFA executives.The first U-20 World Cup in South Korea started May 20 in six cities -- Suwon, Jeonju, Daejeon, Cheonan, Incheon and Jeju -- with 24 teams. The final of the biennial men's youth football competition will kick off at 7 p.m. Sunday, after Uruguay and Italy clash in the third-place match at 3:30 p.m. at the same venue.Hosts South Korea were eliminated in the round of 16 after losing to Portugal 3-1 on May 30. (Yonhap)