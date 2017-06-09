S. Korean shares trade higher in late morning trade

(Yonhap)

South Korean stocks traded higher late Friday morning, setting a new record during the session.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) shot up 19.92 points, or 0.84 percent, to 2,383.49 as of 11:20 a.m.The figure reached 2,384.21 at one point, setting a new record in terms of during-session numbers.Tech shares continued to gain ground, with Samsung Electronics advancing 2.66 percent and No. 1 chipmaker SK hynix advancing 2.29 percent.Top portal operator Naver also shot up 5.73 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,120.10 won against the US dollar, up 2.00 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)