Korea unveils road map to upgrade robot technology

The South Korean government Friday unveiled a road map to develop robot technologies and utilize them in various industrial sectors, the industry ministry said.



The plan was a follow-up of the government-led project to upgrade the country's robotics sector set up in November last year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



The ministry and state-run research centers, including the Korea Institute of Science and Technology and the Korea Institute of Robot and Convergence, have participated in mapping out the road map for the past six months.Under the plan, related technologies have been categorized into eight core sectors, such as manufacturing, agriculture, medical services, safety and software, which can allow for a more efficient research and development process, the ministry said.Earlier, the South Korean government said it would invest 500 billion won ($445 million) in the coming five years to foster the domestic robot industry as a new growth engine for Asia's fourth-largest economy. (Yonhap)