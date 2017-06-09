Stocks open higher on tech, steel

South Korean stocks opened higher Friday on the back of strong gains in technology firms and steelmakers.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index advanced 8.65 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,372.22 in the first 15 minutes of trading.Tech shares kicked off bullish, with Samsung Electronics rising 1.51 percent and SK hynix jumping 1.06 percent. LG Electronics moved up 2.07 percent.Steelmakers also opened higher, with No. 1 Posco increasing 2.04 percent and Hyundai Steel climbing 1.02 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,122.50 won against the US dollar, down 0.40 from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)