[Weekender] Receptions of emoticons different by generation

Emoticons on mobile messengers have pandered to young South Koreans’ taste, becoming an inseparable part of their lives.



But in a nation lush with ready-made emoticon packages, which cost some 3,000 won ($2.67) per package, perceptions or reactions to them can differ between generations, sometimes causing communication issues.



Bae Hyeon-ji, 27, as many others her age, has a penchant for emoticons she finds “cute and fresh.”



Having three to four new emoticon bundles ready for use each year, Bae, who works at a local law firm, feels like they grow outdated too fast.



“I just get fed up with using the same set of emoticons over and over again,” she said. Bae added that in online conversations with family and friends, emoticons “often replace text.”



Bae’s mother Song Myung-sook, in contrast, says text suffices, and that using emoticons can be a “hassle.”





A snapshot of a chat room between Bae Hyeon-ji and her mother Song Myung-sook via mobile messenger KakaoTalk. (courtesy of Bae Hyeon-ji)

