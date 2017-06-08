[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

After losing her father as a child, Sook-hee (Kim Ok-vin) is raised and trained to be a ruthless killer by a group of lethal gangsters. She becomes pregnant after marrying gangster boss and mentor Joong-sang (Shin Ha-kyun), only to be captured and recruited by the Korea Intelligence Agency to work as a spy. Sook-hee undergoes yet another fierce training process to be reborn with a new identity, and a desire for vengeance.The Amazon princess Diana (Gal Gadot), naive but highly trained in combat, lives on the secluded island of Themyscira in the early 20th century, when she encounters US military pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) after he is washed ashore. Diana learns from Steve that a massive international war -- World War I -- is plaguing the planet. She leaves the island and heads for London, in hopes of putting an end to the catastrophe.To-woo (Lee Jung-jae) is the rugged leader of a band of mercenaries. When the Imjin War between Joseon Kingdom and Japan breaks out, King Seonjo flees to Ming China. His son Prince Gwanghae (Yeo Jin-goo) is left to lead the royal court alone, and the responsibility of protecting and guiding the young heir befalls on To-woo.Upon news that his nemesis Captain Salazar has escaped from the Devil’s Triangle, the ever eccentric pirate of the Black Pearl, Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), launches on a hunt for the Trident of Poseidon, which legend says bestows its holder control over all the seas. In the course of his journey, he uneasily joins hands with Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites) of the British Royal Navy and Carina Smith (Kaya Scodelario), a headstrong astrologer.