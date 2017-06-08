G-Dragon drops new solo album ‘Kwon Ji Yong’

|(YG Entertainment)
While the agency gave no explanation for the change of the lead track, it may have to do with controversy surrounding T.O.P.
The album, released at 6 p.m. Thursday, marks G-Dragon’s second solo album since “Coup d‘Etat” in 2013. With the artist turning 30 this year, the album reflects on his thoughts about life, according to the agency.
|(YG Entertainment)
“The artist was also at the head of every process of crafting the album, such as designing the album’s cover image.”
The album‘s physical retail copy takes a form of a USB flash drive, rather than a traditional CD format, a new promotional approach by the agency.
G-Dragon is also set to embark on a solo world tour dubbed “Act III: MOTTE,” starting in Seoul on Saturday.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)