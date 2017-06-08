G-Dragon drops new solo album ‘Kwon Ji Yong’

Fierce clashes as US-backed force battles IS in Syria's Raqa

Published : 2017-06-08 18:09
Updated : 2017-06-08 18:10

G-Dragon of Big Bang returned with a new solo album Thursday evening, amid ongoing controversy surrounding bandmate T.O.P, who has been indicted on allegations of marijuana use. T.O.P regained consciousness late Thursday afternoon after being hospitalized Tuesday for an apparent drug overdose. 

(YG Entertainment)
The lead track for G-Dragon’s latest album, titled “Kwon Ji Yong,” the artist’s real name, has been changed to “Untitled,” a slow-tempo piano ballad about love, from the previously announced “Bulls---,” a powerful hip-hop jam.

While the agency gave no explanation for the change of the lead track, it may have to do with controversy surrounding T.O.P.

The album, released at 6 p.m. Thursday, marks G-Dragon’s second solo album since “Coup d‘Etat” in 2013. With the artist turning 30 this year, the album reflects on his thoughts about life, according to the agency.

(YG Entertainment)
“When working on the new album, G-Dragon tried to share his personal stories through the lyrics, rather than aiming for another breakout hit,” an agency official said.

“The artist was also at the head of every process of crafting the album, such as designing the album’s cover image.”

The album‘s physical retail copy takes a form of a USB flash drive, rather than a traditional CD format, a new promotional approach by the agency. 



G-Dragon is also set to embark on a solo world tour dubbed “Act III: MOTTE,” starting in Seoul on Saturday.

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)

