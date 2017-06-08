Xiaomi gears up for official entry into Korean market

Mi Korea homepage screenshot

China’s smart device maker Xiaomi seems about to officially enter the South Korean market as a Korean language-version of its homepage has been launched.Dubbed “Mi Korea,” Xiaomi created the Korean-language website at the end of May. It introduces its flagship products and official sales channels in Korea, but information about smartphones and laptops is not available in Korean yet.The website also has details of the corporation, including profiles of its founders and a description of the company’s values.It is the first time that the name of the Chinese company’s Korea branch has been revealed. There have been speculations Xiaomi might establish a physical office in Seoul to reach out to Korean consumers that favor Xiaomi’s affordable but high-quality design and products.“Xiaomi launched the Korean website at the end of May,” said a regional PR manager for Xiaomi based in Beijing. “This is an official website to introduce ecosystem products and demonstrating official distribution information.”Asked if there were any plans to officially enter the Korean market, the official said, “Of course we value this market a lot, but I don’t have further information to share.”Xiaomi started selling its flagship products -- air purifiers, smart device chargers, electric kickboards and bathroom scales -- last March through local distributors Nanjing Youmi Electronics Technology and Koma Trade.Korean smartphone and electronics makers -- Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics -- say the Korean market would not be easy for Xiaomi to break into.“Xiaomi products may be popular among young consumers, but that wouldn’t affect the entire market where consumers are very loyal to local brands,” said an official at a local electronics company on the condition of anonymity.“Considering Huawei’s performance in Korea, Xiaomi, the second-largest Chinese electronics maker, would have some obstacles competing with Samsung and LG in the smartphone market if it launches here.”By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)