Electric cars to receive blue license plates

(Yonhap)

Electric cars and fuel cell electric vehicles in Korea will be assigned blue license plates starting Friday, according to the Transport Ministry on Thursday.“The government has chosen to provide different license plates for electric cars to increase interest in eco-friendly cars and give pride to the drivers of these cars as environment and energy-related issues become more important,” the Ministry said.The film used to cover the license plates will allow sensors to quickly identify electric cars to apply discounts for parking and toll fares. The film is also reflective, allowing cars to be more easily seen at nighttime to prevent traffic accidents.The Transport Ministry said that it will be reviewing measures to provide anti-crime and anti-accident functionality for license plates for existing fuel cars as well.By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)