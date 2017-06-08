Genesis G90 named US' best luxury sedan

Hyundai Motor’s 2017 Genesis G90 luxury sedan was named the most satisfying vehicle on AutoPacific’s 21th Vehicle Satisfaction Awards, the company said Thursday.



The VSAs are based on responses from some 54,000 owners of cars and light trucks released in 2016 and 2017. AutoPacific’s VSAs measure owner satisfaction with 49 separate attributes, ranging from interior comfort and styling to fuel economy and performance.



Hyundai’s Genesis G90 also won the President’s Award, which is given to vehicles that top the overall score of the previous winner. The 2017 Genesis G90 this year set a record-high score of 818.





Hyundai Motor‘s Genesis G90 luxury sedan (Hyundai Motor)