Coach of reigning Korean football champs to coach All-Star Game in Vietnam

The head coach of the reigning South Korean professional football champions will lead the All-Star squad in mid-season festivities, the league office said Thursday.
The K League, operator of the national pro competitions, said Hwang Sun-hong, bench boss for FC Seoul, will coach the K League All-Stars against the Vietnamese national team in their match at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on July 29.
|In this file photo taken on May 10, 2017, FC Seoul head coach Hwang Sun-hong awaits the start of the match against Urawa Red Diamonds in Group F at the Asian Football Confederation Champions League at Seoul World Cup Stadium. (Yonhap)
The coach of the reigning league champions has previously served as the All-Star coach when the K League faced a foreign squad in the All-Star Game.
When the K League representatives faced FC Barcelona in 2010, Choi Kang-hee of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, the 2009 K League Classic champions, was on the bench for the South Korean All-Stars.
This year's All-Star Game has been scheduled to help promote South Korean football in Southeast Asia. The Vietnamese squad will include Luong Xuan Truong, who plays for Gangwon FC in the K League Classic.
The K League All-Stars will have 18 players. The K League's competition committee will pick the starting 11, without the fan vote, and then Hwang will fill out the rest of the squad.
The All-Star team will assemble two days prior to the game in Vietnam. (Yonhap)