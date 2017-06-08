Moon, UAE prince hold phone talks over NK nukes

President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday held a phone talk with Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to discuss North Korea's nuclear issue and ways to strengthen their countries' ties, the presidential office said.



Moon expressed his thanks to the prince for the United Arab Emirates' consistent support of Seoul's move to seek North Korea's denuclearization, according to Cheong Wa Dae.





President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

"Our government will push for North Korea's denuclearization in a bold and fundamental manner by utilizing all kinds of methods such as sanctions and dialogue," Moon was quoted by the office as saying.In response, the prince said the UAE supports Seoul's move and the country's support is the minimum action against North Korea's behavior.Moon voiced hope for close cooperation with the Middle Eastern country in the development of energy, saying that he will make efforts to participate in the completion ceremony of a new nuclear power plant in the UAE slated for next January. (Yonhap)