[Photo News] Homeplus releases Haeundae Beach Ale for this summer

Published : 2017-06-07 15:08
Updated : 2017-06-07 15:08

BEER FOR HAEUNDAE – Homeplus’ latest product Haeundae Beach Ale is on display. The ale is a craft beer targeting the summer vacation season featuring the famous beach in Busan with an alcohol level of 4.2 percent priced at 3,900 won ($3.50) a can. The product is manufactured by Korea Craft Brewery and is to be sold at 142 Homeplus branches nationwide, the company said Wednesday. (Yonhap)

