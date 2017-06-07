Three new avian flu suspected cases reported

New suspected avian influenza infection cases have been reported at poultry farms in southwest South Korea, authorities said Wednesday, raising concerns that the highly pathogenic disease is spreading nationwide.



The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said it received new reports of suspected avian influenza from chicken and duck farms in North Jeolla Province.





More detailed test results will be available later.Highly pathogenic avian influenza refers to viruses that cause severe disease in birds and result in high death rates, according to the World Health Organization.The latest suspected cases came after about nine avian flu infections were confirmed in areas, including the southern island of Jeju, Busan and Gunsan.The ministry suspects that the virus from chickens sold at a traditional market in Gunsan is the main culprit of the spread of the animal disease.A nationwide movement ban on poultry, vehicles and farm workers was imposed Wednesday to contain further outbreaks. (Yonhap)