Jonggak Station to also be called Standard Chartered Korea Station

A provisional image of a new platform sign of Jonggak Station, with Standard Chartered Korea Station stated on the right side (Standard Chartered Korea)

Jonggak Station on Seoul’s Subway Line No. 1 will also be called Standard Chartered Korea Station, starting Friday, the bank said Wednesday.Seoul Metro, an operator of eight subway lines in the Seoul metropolitan area, signed a three-year contract with the Seoul-based unit of the international banking giant on May 29, after winning a bid on May 19, according to the bank.Platform signs and subway maps will state both names for the station. Train announcements of the station’s name will also be updated within two months.Approximately 92,000 people transit daily through Jonggak Station in Jongno-gu. The station was named after a pavilion with a large bell. This is the first time a new name has been added to it since it began operation in 1974.Standard Chartered Korea built its headquarters near the station in 1987.Line No. 1 is South Korea’s oldest subway line in operation. It connects the southwestern metropolitan area and northeastern suburban area through central Seoul.By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)