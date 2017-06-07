Jonggak Station to also be called Standard Chartered Korea Station

Seoul Metro, an operator of eight subway lines in the Seoul metropolitan area, signed a three-year contract with the Seoul-based unit of the international banking giant on May 29, after winning a bid on May 19, according to the bank.
|A provisional image of a new platform sign of Jonggak Station, with Standard Chartered Korea Station stated on the right side (Standard Chartered Korea)
Approximately 92,000 people transit daily through Jonggak Station in Jongno-gu. The station was named after a pavilion with a large bell. This is the first time a new name has been added to it since it began operation in 1974.
Standard Chartered Korea built its headquarters near the station in 1987.
Line No. 1 is South Korea’s oldest subway line in operation. It connects the southwestern metropolitan area and northeastern suburban area through central Seoul.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)