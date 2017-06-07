Kia's Soul boxcar ranked 3rd in Consumer Reports' best cars for senior drivers

Kia Motors Corp.'s Soul multipurpose car has ranked as the third best vehicle for seniors among 25 models checked, a US product evaluation publication said Wednesday.



The Soul trailed Subaru's Forester and Outback in the Consumer Reports' "Top 25 New Cars for Senior Drivers," which were picked after an assessment of such senior-friendly features as front-seat access, visibility, control and headlights.



A file photo of Kia's Soul EV multipurpose vehicle (Yonhap)

"There is more to the boxy Soul than quirky styling," Consumer Reports said. "It packs abundant interior space, with chairlike seats and big windows providing an excellent view out. Though fundamentally a budget hatchback, the Soul can be an SUV alternative, functionality-wise."Among other Kia vehicles on the latest list by Consumer Reports are the Sportage SUV at fifth place, the Forte compact car at 19th and the Sorento SUV at 22nd.Hyundai Motor Co.'s midsize sedan Sonata ranked 13th and Santa Fe SUV 24th followed by the Tucson SUV at 25th place. (Yonhap)